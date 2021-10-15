SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post $103.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.05 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,103. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.