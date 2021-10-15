SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Update

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 887.0 days.

SALRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF remained flat at $$69.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

