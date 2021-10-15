Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.11

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.11 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,227 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market cap of £53.95 million and a PE ratio of 190.00.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

