SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 588,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. 854,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.16 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

