Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

SAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

