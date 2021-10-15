Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.26

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 186636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 87,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

