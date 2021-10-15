Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,506. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,647,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

