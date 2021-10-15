Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $18.38

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $19.19. Sasol shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 5,631 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sasol by 694.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.