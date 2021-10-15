Savix (SVX) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Savix has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00008359 BTC on popular exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $325,831.95 and $8,263.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00206925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00092796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 123,187 coins and its circulating supply is 63,534 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

