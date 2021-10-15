Scotiabank Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$49.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of ATZAF traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

