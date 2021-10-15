Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.04 ($85.93).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on G24 shares. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

G24 opened at €60.90 ($71.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.09. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 1-year high of €77.25 ($90.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

