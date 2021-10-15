Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the September 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 329.0 days.

Shares of SCOTF stock remained flat at $$66.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $68.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scout24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

