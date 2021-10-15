Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.25). Seagen posted earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Seagen by 9.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Seagen by 8.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 48.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.73. 1,055,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $207.17.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

