Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on RPM International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of RPM opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 277.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.