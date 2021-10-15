Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SECYF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

OTCMKTS SECYF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

