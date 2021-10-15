Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.28 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $82.77 million and $9.28 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00007366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00071280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00110437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,225.36 or 1.00110676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.77 or 0.06244135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,374,419 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

