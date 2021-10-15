SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEEK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKLTY remained flat at $$44.50 during trading hours on Friday. SEEK has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5989 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

