SEEN Price Hits $3.90 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, SEEN has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $2.75 million and $2,052.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00006342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00205077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

