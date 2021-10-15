Seeyond Boosts Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Seeyond boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $76.99 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

