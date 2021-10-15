Seeyond Buys 14,513 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Seeyond increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,584,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

