Seeyond Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $166.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

