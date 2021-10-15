Seeyond Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Seeyond lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,768,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $275.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.66. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

