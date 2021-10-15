Seeyond Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Seeyond increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 904.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 157.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

