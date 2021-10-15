Seeyond Reduces Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93,599 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,163.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 214,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 204,546 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 244,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

