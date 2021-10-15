SEI Investments (SEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.27 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

