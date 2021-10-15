Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Down 49.7% in September

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

OTCMKTS SKHSY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,320. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.