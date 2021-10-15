Semux (SEM) Market Cap Hits $132,754.40

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $132,754.40 and approximately $12.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00059991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011136 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007542 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005629 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003493 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

