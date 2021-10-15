Sentinel Protocol (UPP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.51 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $92.48 million and $21.51 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005691 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.