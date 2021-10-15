Serum (SRM) Price Tops $7.48 on Top Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Serum has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $7.48 or 0.00012170 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $996.70 million and $401.32 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00206872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00092491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

