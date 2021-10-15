ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in ServiceNow by 7,044.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 127,216 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.97.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $662.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 782.15, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $629.21 and its 200-day moving average is $560.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

