Sessia (KICKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,548.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Sessia has a market cap of $452,180.79 and approximately $71,548.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sessia has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sessia alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00204764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00092326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.