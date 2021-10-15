Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STRNY remained flat at $$36.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

