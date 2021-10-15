SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 12,316 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 467.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,676,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.