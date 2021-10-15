SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,727 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of bluebird bio worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLUE stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

