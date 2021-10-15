SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,833 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Balchem by 11.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Balchem by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 264.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Balchem by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 8.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $152.84 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $154.63. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

