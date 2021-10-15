SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,539 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $23.11 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.