SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of bluebird bio worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,715,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

