SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 152,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Landstar System by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 74,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

