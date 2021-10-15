SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 12,623 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.