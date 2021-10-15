SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 14,710 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,850 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 519.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 182.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,547,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Avantor stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

