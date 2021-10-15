SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 19,700 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

BNR stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of -1.59.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

