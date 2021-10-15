SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 48,904 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Chindata Group stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -150.33.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

