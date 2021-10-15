SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

TIGR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.