SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,681 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of REG stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

