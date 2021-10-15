SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 131,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 322,749 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

