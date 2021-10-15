SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 13.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingredion by 36.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,165 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

