SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 891.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Astec Industries worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $51.59 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

