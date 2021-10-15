SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

FULT opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

