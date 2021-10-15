SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.22 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.