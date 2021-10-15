SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GNRC opened at $433.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.85 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
