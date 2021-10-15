SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $433.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.85 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

